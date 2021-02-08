Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on APEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Aperam from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Aperam alerts:

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $44.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aperam has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 2.14.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.