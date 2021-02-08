Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.08

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 282228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on AR. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

