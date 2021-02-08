Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.08

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 282228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.
A number of brokerages have commented on AR. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.15.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.
