Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,296 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 27,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $60,881.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares in the company, valued at $260,817.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

