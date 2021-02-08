Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 26,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 104,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

NLY stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

