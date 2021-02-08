Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.10 ($74.24).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.