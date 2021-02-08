AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU opened at $23.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

