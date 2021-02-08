Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anglo American in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. 168,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,221. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

