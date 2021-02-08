Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,059.33 ($26.91).

Get Anglo American plc (AAL.L) alerts:

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,484 ($32.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,554.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,139.19. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,846.50 ($37.19).

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, with a total value of £143,856 ($187,948.78). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, for a total transaction of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,496 shares of company stock worth $15,766,596.

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc (AAL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc (AAL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.