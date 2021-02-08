Analyzing Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A Mastercard 43.13% 114.80% 22.01%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Patient Portal Technologies and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastercard 0 3 27 0 2.90

Mastercard has a consensus target price of $356.42, indicating a potential upside of 5.22%. Given Mastercard’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Mastercard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Mastercard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mastercard $16.88 billion 20.00 $8.12 billion $7.77 43.60

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Patient Portal Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.48, meaning that its stock price is 448% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastercard beats Patient Portal Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patient Portal Technologies

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel. It offers HEALTHCAST, a multi-channel, television network for the delivery of customized information and education to patients, visitors, and staff; MEDEX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY, a free prescription medication delivery solution; and PHONE & TV RENTAL, an interactive communication center, and billing and collection platform. The company also provides TELCIERGE INSTANT RESPONSE that puts patients in control of non-medical needs through a single phone call; QUICK PULSE SURVEYS that provide feedback for improved operations; and MEDCLIPS, which provide condition specific video clips for internal or remote viewing before or after hospital stay. Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. is based in Baldwinsville, New York.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence products, information and analytics services, consulting services, loyalty and reward programs, processing services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard has partnership with NMI and Global Payments Inc. to launch its first live cloud tap on phone pilot with computer engineering group.

