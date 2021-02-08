Analyzing Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) & INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brookfield Property Partners and INDUS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50 INDUS Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Property Partners currently has a consensus target price of $15.56, indicating a potential downside of 10.15%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners -17.60% -2.24% -0.86% INDUS Realty Trust -11.27% -4.08% -1.34%

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and INDUS Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners $7.60 billion 0.99 $1.05 billion N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $44.04 million 8.36 $3.67 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats INDUS Realty Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

