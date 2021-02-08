Analysts Set Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) PT at $28.50

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VREX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 356,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 356,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,299 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 27.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 85.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VREX stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $918.58 million, a PE ratio of -41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.