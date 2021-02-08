Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) PT at C$29.63

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.63.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on REAL. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.
Shares of TSE REAL traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 412,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,530. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$7.74 and a 12 month high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 36.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.62.
Real Matters Company Profile
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.