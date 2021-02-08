Analysts Offer Predictions for Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.55.

PTON stock opened at $148.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at $13,006,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 712,405 shares of company stock worth $89,595,614. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.