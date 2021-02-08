Analysts Issue Forecasts for FireEye, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FireEye in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein expects that the information security company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FEYE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $21.30 on Monday. FireEye has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in FireEye by 2.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,626 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in FireEye by 1.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,356 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,809 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,650 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $786,023.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,364.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

