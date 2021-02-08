Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). W&T Offshore posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 194.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTI. Capital One Financial raised W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 450.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI opened at $2.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $399.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

