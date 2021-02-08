Analysts Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Announce $5.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.25. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $4.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $8.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $9.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,142. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,976 shares of company stock worth $9,777,014. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Motco purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

