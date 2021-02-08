Analysts Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Sysco posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,100.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $79.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

