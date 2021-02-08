Analysts Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group also posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 433,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

