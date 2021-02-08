Analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.09. Home Bancorp reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 530.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.81. 93 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a market cap of $278.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

