Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 33,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,646. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

