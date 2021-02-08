Analysts Anticipate Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Brokerages expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.56. Ingevity posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Ingevity by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.25. 262,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,195. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $79.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

