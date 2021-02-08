Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report $1.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the lowest is $900,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 million to $3.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.96 million, with estimates ranging from $24.37 million to $62.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Shares of EVFM stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,328,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,234. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

