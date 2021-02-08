AmonD (AMON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $639,055.28

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AmonD has traded 1% lower against the dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $639,055.28 and $11.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00053280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00176552 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00070536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00205375 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00065452 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,391,115 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.