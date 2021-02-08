Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,346. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.83.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.