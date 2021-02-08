Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Decreased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after buying an additional 586,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 68.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,508,000 after buying an additional 397,749 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 44.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after buying an additional 391,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.32 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.26 and its 200-day moving average is $237.83.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

