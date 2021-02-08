American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Increased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,663. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

