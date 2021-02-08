American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) VP Purchases $240,975.00 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $100.15 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on AFG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

