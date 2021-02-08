American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

American Electric Power has decreased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

