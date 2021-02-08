American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXL. FMR LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 21,680 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 975,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 158,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NYSE:AXL opened at $10.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

