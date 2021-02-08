América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in América Móvil by 28.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 43.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 64,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in América Móvil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of América Móvil stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,962. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $18.03.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

