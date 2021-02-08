Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,627 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ameren by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.