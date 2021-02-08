Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.15

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1521 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59.
Amcor Company Profile
Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.