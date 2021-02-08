Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.15

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1521 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

