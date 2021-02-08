Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMCR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.09.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.47 on Thursday. Amcor has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

