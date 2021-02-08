Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 7.6% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,215.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,188.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

