Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings per share of $175.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altus Midstream.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Altus Midstream had a negative net margin of 255.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,952.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.12. 1,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.