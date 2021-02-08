Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Alto Ingredients in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $7.65 on Monday. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.