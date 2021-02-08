Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $49.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Altair Engineering stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.57. 38,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,758. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $3,075,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,385 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the software’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

