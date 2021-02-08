Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.34

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 41 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALTA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In other news, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $558,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,228 shares of company stock worth $61,200 and have sold 14,000 shares worth $397,275. Company insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,339,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altabancorp by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the third quarter worth $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.