Alstom’s (ALSMY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

ALSMY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. 72,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. Alstom has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

