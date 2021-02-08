ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

CPBLF opened at $7.94 on Friday. ALS has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and testing services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

