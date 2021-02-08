AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 1st

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

AIO opened at $29.25 on Monday. AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.22.

Get AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund news, insider Global Investors U.S. Allianz sold 5,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $156,322.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

There is no company description available for AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.