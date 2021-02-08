Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Receives €211.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €211.46 ($248.78).

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of FRA:ALV traded down €0.26 ($0.31) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €195.70 ($230.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,638 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €198.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €184.03. Allianz SE has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

