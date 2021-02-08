Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALGM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $30.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $20,861,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $19,863,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $3,945,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

