Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Acquires C$65,904.02 in Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Alex Miller bought 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,904.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at C$469,843.86.

Alex Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Alex Miller bought 1,908 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$39.08 per share, with a total value of C$74,557.94.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Alex Miller acquired 1,686 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.16 per share, with a total value of C$66,021.39.

ATD.A traded down C$0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching C$39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,512. The company has a market cap of C$44.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.17. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 1 year low of C$30.57 and a 1 year high of C$47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.