Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53,951 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $78,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $264.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

