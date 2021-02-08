Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s (ALFVY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

