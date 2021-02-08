Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

ALFVY stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $28.21. 10,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

