Alchemint Standards Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,547.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $254,035.35 and $2,547.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00050635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00182721 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00063760 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00234749 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00074025 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.