Akroma (AKA) Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last Week

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $7,572.76 and $34.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.09 or 0.04221361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021635 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 101.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.