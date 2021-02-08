AGCO Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGCO in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $119.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $124.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $613,795.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,877.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $834,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,831.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,968 shares of company stock worth $20,779,633. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,491,000 after acquiring an additional 235,368 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,105,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,202,000. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,202,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after acquiring an additional 162,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.